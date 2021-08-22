Cancel
Lilliwaup, WA

Live events coming up in Lilliwaup

Posted by 
Lilliwaup Daily
Lilliwaup Daily
 5 days ago

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lilliwaup:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Th45O_0bZW8NQX00

Wild Edible Plant & Mushroom Tour

Brinnon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 306146 Hwy 101 N (PO Box 11), Brinnon, WA 98320

A 2 hour walking tour with our professional forager and herpetologist to find the season's edible bounty of plant and mushrooms!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvkEC_0bZW8NQX00

Executive Committee Retreat

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Tentative Times & Agenda Wednesday 6pm - Reception/Dinner Thursday 8am - 5pm - Strategy Session Friday 8am - Noon - Strategy Session; Committee Meeting

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBcfZ_0bZW8NQX00

Revival Nights with Rich Vera

Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 25140 WA-3, Belfair, WA

Rich Vera travels the world speaking in churches, and holding massive miracle rallies, where thousands of people gather to experience the Presence and touch of God. Catholics and people from all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gm4X3_0bZW8NQX00

Wild Mushrooms of the Olympic Peninsula - Walking Tour

Brinnon, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 306146 Hwy 101 N, BRINNON, WA 98320

Join us for a 2 hour walking tour within the Olympic National Forest and learn about our native wild mushrooms!

Learn More

Senior Trip

Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

The Senior Trip for the Class of 2022 is at Alderbrook Resort, August 22-24, 2021.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

With Lilliwaup Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

