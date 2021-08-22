Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CA

Events on the Stratford calendar

Posted by 
Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 5 days ago

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Stratford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stratford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIeJr_0bZW8MXo00

Water Aerobics - AUGUST 2021

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 Ford St, Hanford, CA

WATER AEROBICS Instructor Cindy Rodriguez will lead the way during this fun, stress free water resistance workout. Get the cardio workout that your body requires without putting undue pressure on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iysIX_0bZW8MXo00

Nordwache Pirate Tourney

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2150 N 11th Ave, Hanford, CA

Grab your cutlass and your crew and join us in the Barony of Nordwache on Saturday, August 28th for a fun-filled pirate-themed day! Hidden Valley Park, 2150 N 11th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230. This is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNHax_0bZW8MXo00

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot a Premier Whiskey and Bourbon Tasting Experience

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 789 South Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is a Premier Whiskey and Bourbon Tasting Event featuring amazing finds from around the world!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KT3fk_0bZW8MXo00

VIP Petcare at The Animal House

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 333 Fox St., Lemoore, CA 93245

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xby03_0bZW8MXo00

Oil & Acrylic Workshop with Elio Camacho

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 605 N Douty St, Hanford, CA

Nationally known, Bay Area teacher, artist, and colorist Elio Camacho will help you to build a strong foundation for your painting in this one-day workshop. This workshop will focus on helping...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford, CA
22
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CA
Hanford, CA
Government
City
Lemoore, CA
Local
California Government
City
Hanford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey Tango Foxtrot#93245 Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy