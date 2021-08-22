Events on the Stratford calendar

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Stratford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stratford area:

Water Aerobics - AUGUST 2021 Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 Ford St, Hanford, CA

WATER AEROBICS Instructor Cindy Rodriguez will lead the way during this fun, stress free water resistance workout. Get the cardio workout that your body requires without putting undue pressure on...

Nordwache Pirate Tourney Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2150 N 11th Ave, Hanford, CA

Grab your cutlass and your crew and join us in the Barony of Nordwache on Saturday, August 28th for a fun-filled pirate-themed day! Hidden Valley Park, 2150 N 11th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230. This is...

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot a Premier Whiskey and Bourbon Tasting Experience Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 789 South Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is a Premier Whiskey and Bourbon Tasting Event featuring amazing finds from around the world!

VIP Petcare at The Animal House Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 333 Fox St., Lemoore, CA 93245

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Oil & Acrylic Workshop with Elio Camacho Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 605 N Douty St, Hanford, CA

Nationally known, Bay Area teacher, artist, and colorist Elio Camacho will help you to build a strong foundation for your painting in this one-day workshop. This workshop will focus on helping...