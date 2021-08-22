Dickinson Center events calendar

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Dickinson Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dickinson Center area:

Podcasting Course (At Anchorspace Potsdam and Online) Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 71 Market St, Potsdam, NY

Want to do a podcast but getting bogged down in the details? Wish you had a professional producer and marketing expert to help you do it? Does other people all trying to work toward a common goal...

Potsdam Chamber Golf Tournament Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6194 NY-56, Potsdam, NY

The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting and advancing the welfare and prosperity of our membership and the greater Potsdam community.

Keeping our Faith in Public School Moira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Washington St, Moira, NY

Are you concerned that you child\'s faith and values well be negatively impacted in a public school? You are not alone. Don\'t look at your child\'s as a battlefield. Look at it as a garden where...

Nature Noises (program and crafts) Massena, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 19 Robinson Bay Rd, Massena, NY

Learn about some of the noises we regularly hear in nature. Try your hand at imitating some nature sounds. Then make some noisemaker crafts.

Farm Tour Owls Head, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 189 Ragged Lake Rd, Owls Head, NY

See our start-up farm in Owls Head, meet our animals, and shop our selection of local food and artisanal goat’s milk soaps!