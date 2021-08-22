Cancel
Baggs, WY

What’s up Baggs: Local events calendar

(BAGGS, WY) Live events are coming to Baggs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baggs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw4bV_0bZW8KmM00

Fuller Center Meeting

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 678 School St, Craig, CO

Our regular meeting with discussions involving affordable housing needs in Craig and Moffat County. Work & serve projects ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCgaM_0bZW8KmM00

Narcotics Anonymous

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 390 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Meeting is held in the Garage of Providence Recovery Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riroR_0bZW8KmM00

SEVEN- Lighthouse Of Craig

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ministering to all affected by hurts, habits, & hang-ups every Monday night, rain or shine, holidays included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpP9N_0bZW8KmM00

Craig

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Washington St, Craig, CO

Help us bring awareness to International Overdose Awareness Day by celebrating those we’ve lost, those we’ve saved and those who have been affected by overdose. Clean and Sober Craig events build...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1toI_0bZW8KmM00

Master Clubs

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Master Clubs is a bible based program for children ages 4 yrs-6th grade. we meet weekly every Wednesday from 4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and this will be through the school year. During this time we have...

