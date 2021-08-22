Cancel
Crescent, OR

Events on the Crescent calendar

Crescent Digest
Crescent Digest
 5 days ago

(CRESCENT, OR) Crescent has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QupV9_0bZW8Jtd00

3.5+ at North Courts in Sunriver @ 11am

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

IF YOU SIGNUP PLEASE SHOW UP! People depend on your presence! We will play quick doubles tournament format. Total of 4 games, no-AD and 7 POINT TOTAL TB(first to 4 by 1). Please RSVP (sign up...

Learn More

Member Pool Lap Swim

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

DAYSTIMESACCESS Thursday-Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) 10-11am One reservable lap lane will remain available during recreation swim times. To Reserve, contact Matt Catanzaro 541-585-3714...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18t9HS_0bZW8Jtd00

Summer Music Festival - Classical Concert IV

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 57091 Great Hall Ln, Sunriver, OR

Featuring Amit Peled, cello | Maestro Brett MitchellMONTGOMERY, JESSIE StarburstSAINT-SAENS Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 33BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fkmsf_0bZW8Jtd00

Ladies Lunch and Bridge

Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 17600 Canoe Camp Dr, Sunriver, OR

Meet at Crosswater dining room 11:00 for lunch and Bridge around 12:00. Please contact katiewayland02@gmail.com by the Thursday prior each week.

Learn More

Crescent Digest

Crescent Digest

With Crescent Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

