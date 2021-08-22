Events on the Crescent calendar

(CRESCENT, OR) Crescent has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:

3.5+ at North Courts in Sunriver @ 11am Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

IF YOU SIGNUP PLEASE SHOW UP! People depend on your presence! We will play quick doubles tournament format. Total of 4 games, no-AD and 7 POINT TOTAL TB(first to 4 by 1). Please RSVP (sign up...

Member Pool Lap Swim Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

DAYSTIMESACCESS Thursday-Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) 10-11am One reservable lap lane will remain available during recreation swim times. To Reserve, contact Matt Catanzaro 541-585-3714...

Summer Music Festival - Classical Concert IV Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 57091 Great Hall Ln, Sunriver, OR

Featuring Amit Peled, cello | Maestro Brett MitchellMONTGOMERY, JESSIE StarburstSAINT-SAENS Cello Concerto No. 1 in A Minor, Op. 33BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Ladies Lunch and Bridge Sunriver, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 17600 Canoe Camp Dr, Sunriver, OR

Meet at Crosswater dining room 11:00 for lunch and Bridge around 12:00. Please contact katiewayland02@gmail.com by the Thursday prior each week.