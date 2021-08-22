Events on the Gatewood calendar

(GATEWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Gatewood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gatewood:

Trucks Gone Wild at Brick's Off Road Park Poplar Bluff, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2181 County Road 484, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Trucks Gone Wild is coming back to Brick's Off Road Park this October for another awesome weekend in the Southeast Missouri mud!

Randolph County Fair Pocahontas Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2204 N Thomasville St, Pocahontas, AR

Since 1915, features fun for the entire family including commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety of food, attractions and musical entertainment will follow the parade.

2021 Poplar Bluff Walk to End Alzheimer's Poplar Bluff, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2804 Highway W, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Ron Palmer Sharpening Service Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Pace Rd, Pocahontas, AR

SHARPENING SERVICE: Saturday, July 3, 2021 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Knives, Serrated Knives, Garden Tools, Axes, Hatchets, Shears, Scissors, Pinking Shears, Barber Shears, Beautician Shears, Grooming...

An Evening Out Event with THM Coach Jessica Lavy Mammoth Spring, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 17 US Hwy 63, Mammoth Spring, AR

Join THM Coach Jessica for an in-person get together at Mammoth Spring Arkansas State Park (playground side). Enjoy a brief intro to learn about Trim Healthy Mama and how to put meals together, a...