Live events coming up in Fruitland

(FRUITLAND, IA) Fruitland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fruitland:

MNFC Book Club: Chill Factor by Sandra Brown Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA

The purpose of the MNFC Book Club is to read literature while making new friends! So, if you love books and you are ready to discuss them, you are in the right place! Come even if you have not...

Water, Electric & Communications Trustees Meeting Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3205 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA

Responsibilities The purpose of the Board is to control and supervise the operations of the municipal electric and water utility and present to Council a detailed annual report with a complete...

Dog Days of Summer - Liberty Harbor Annual Dog Fest Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Dr, Muscatine, IA

FOR ALL DOGS AND DOG LOVERS! Join us as Liberty Harbor hosts our annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ Dog Festival! FREE and open to the PUBLIC. Saturday, September 11th we will celebrate dogs of all...

Louisa County, IA Land Auction - 45.77± Acres Letts, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

45.77 Acres M/L offered in 1 Tract! 87.4 CSR2! For information contact Russ Lamp of Steffes Group,31...

Ice Cream Social @ Muscatine Art Center Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA

The Annual Ice Cream Social will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. There is always great entertainment! div