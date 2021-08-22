Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruitland, IA

Live events coming up in Fruitland

Posted by 
Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 5 days ago

(FRUITLAND, IA) Fruitland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fruitland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEsrz_0bZW8H8B00

MNFC Book Club: Chill Factor by Sandra Brown

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Iowa Ave, Muscatine, IA

The purpose of the MNFC Book Club is to read literature while making new friends! So, if you love books and you are ready to discuss them, you are in the right place! Come even if you have not...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIbyp_0bZW8H8B00

Water, Electric & Communications Trustees Meeting

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 3205 Cedar St, Muscatine, IA

Responsibilities The purpose of the Board is to control and supervise the operations of the municipal electric and water utility and present to Council a detailed annual report with a complete...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USTdG_0bZW8H8B00

Dog Days of Summer - Liberty Harbor Annual Dog Fest

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Dr, Muscatine, IA

FOR ALL DOGS AND DOG LOVERS! Join us as Liberty Harbor hosts our annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ Dog Festival! FREE and open to the PUBLIC. Saturday, September 11th we will celebrate dogs of all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQh6i_0bZW8H8B00

Louisa County, IA Land Auction - 45.77± Acres

Letts, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

45.77 Acres M/L offered in 1 Tract! 87.4 CSR2! For information contact Russ Lamp of Steffes Group,31...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7crT_0bZW8H8B00

Ice Cream Social @ Muscatine Art Center

Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA

The Annual Ice Cream Social will be held from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. There is always great entertainment! div

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fruitland Digest

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland, IA
10
Followers
218
Post
617
Views
ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fruitland, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
Muscatine, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dog#Board#Council#Steffes Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy