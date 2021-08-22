Cancel
Seattle Mariners sign righty reliever Matt Andriese

The Seattle Mariners signed right-handed reliever Matt Andriese and added him to the roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Andriese, who turns 32 later this month, was released by the Boston Red Sox on Thursday after going 2-3 with one save and a 6.03 ERA in 26 appearances this season.

To make room for Andriese, the Mariners designated right-hander Robert Dugger for assignment.

Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers surge to No. 1, Phillies plummet

Andriese owns a 28-37 record and a 4.68 ERA in 209 appearances (50 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-18), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018-19), Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Red Sox.

Dugger, 26, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and pitched 3 1/3 innings in a 15-1 loss to the Astros, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks.

Dugger has appeared in 12 games (four starts) for the Mariners this season and has a 7.36 ERA over 25 2/3 innings.

Also Read:
Ex-Los Angeles Angels staffer reportedly gave oxycodone to MLB players, overdosed at stadium

–Field Level Media

