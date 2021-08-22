Live events coming up in New Market

(NEW MARKET, IN) New Market is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Market:

Build Back Better: Work-Life Balance Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 101 W Main St, Crawfordsville, IN

We continue the Build Back Better series in August with a focus on work-life balance. Some areas of focus include: - Advice & resources for working parents as we get back to a routine of school ...

Sportsman Auction Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us for our August Sportsman Auction! We have a great selection of antiques, taxidermi, saddles, spurs, hunting gear, and more! You can attend in-person at our beautiful auction house in...

Kiwanis Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 205 S Washington St &, Crawfordsville, IN

Kiwanis Club weekly lunch & meeting. . No registration required. Spaces are limited.

Prayer Service Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Come to our socially distant prayer service where you can come and leave as you please. This service allows for anyone to come and spend an hour with God. See Pastor Kyle for details.

Allies at the Crawfordsville American Legion Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Walter Remley Dr, Crawfordsville, IN

This Saturday, 8/21/21, my cover band, ALLIES, will be performing at the Crawfordsville American Legion, 8pm-12am! Come hear the most diverse song list of any Indy area band! From Classic Rock, to...