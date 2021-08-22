Elk City events coming soon

(ELK CITY, KS) Live events are coming to Elk City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: W 4th Street, Caney, KS 67333

Logan Mize with RC & The Ambers & Jacob Flint. Downtown Caney, KS Friday, August 27th, 2021

Love & Logic: Discipline Solutions Coffeyville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1601 W 4th St, Coffeyville, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Anthony Kelly, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Pee Wee Soccer 2nd Grade Boy Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Address: 1199 Peter Pan Rd, Independence, KS

Independence Domestic Docket Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

14th Judicial District Court Contact Us 300 E Main Street Suite 201 Independence, KS 67301 Phone: 620-330-1070 Fax: 620-331-6120 Chief Clerk of the District Court: Becky J. Dye

4th Annual Generations Gala: Premier Social Event Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

Join us at GWCH Foundations Premier Social Event of the Year! Saturday, August 28th, 2021 hosted at Flint Oak 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS 67047 6 pm Social Hour 7 pm Dinner & Auction Attire: Boots...