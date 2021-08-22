Searchlight calendar: Coming events

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

Harrah's Laughlin Pool Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Poolside cabana with table and 4 chairs; 2 pool lounge chairs; television, ceiling fan and refrigerator; ice buc... more info

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bullhead City, AZ 86429

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Prayer Team Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2910 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

Join us each Tuesday @ LCC for prayer time. Always seeking God's throne of grace and mercy as we thank Him for the health and protection of family, friends, our town, and our nation.

War - Band Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

WAR, a Grammy award-winning American funk band that hit the music scene in 1969, rocks on today with current band members Lonnie Jordan, Stuart Ziff,...

FRESH Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

FRESH August 27, 2021 - August 29, 2021 Edge Lounge FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8PM - 1AM div div