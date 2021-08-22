Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Searchlight News Beat
Searchlight News Beat
 5 days ago

(SEARCHLIGHT, NV) Searchlight has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searchlight area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3Brx_0bZW8DbH00

Harrah's Laughlin Pool

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Poolside cabana with table and 4 chairs; 2 pool lounge chairs; television, ceiling fan and refrigerator; ice buc... more info

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Nhtf_0bZW8DbH00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bullhead City, AZ 86429

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442otU_0bZW8DbH00

Prayer Team

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2910 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV

Join us each Tuesday @ LCC for prayer time. Always seeking God's throne of grace and mercy as we thank Him for the health and protection of family, friends, our town, and our nation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOLA1_0bZW8DbH00

War - Band

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

WAR, a Grammy award-winning American funk band that hit the music scene in 1969, rocks on today with current band members Lonnie Jordan, Stuart Ziff,...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aggZK_0bZW8DbH00

FRESH

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

FRESH August 27, 2021 - August 29, 2021 Edge Lounge FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8PM - 1AM div div

Learn More

Comments / 0

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight News Beat

Searchlight, NV
7
Followers
195
Post
686
Views
ABOUT

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laughlin, NV
Government
City
Searchlight, NV
City
Laughlin, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nv Poolside#Nv Join#Lcc#Nv War#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

'Tournament of Kings' in Las Vegas is a knightly occurrence

You’d be hard-pressed to find another show in town where you can really let loose, be rowdy and be this loud—all in the name of fun. Tournament of Kings, which recently returned to the Strip, resuming its schedule of six nights a week, is quite the theatrical delight, providing guests with a chance to celebrate all things medieval, including King Arthur, Price Christopher and the Knights of the Round Table.
Public HealthWKTV

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.
Festivaljazztimes.com

Montreal Jazz Festival Announces First Part of 2021 Lineup

The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), celebrating its 41st edition in 2021, has announced the first part of its lineup for the September 15–19 schedule. Canadian jazz artists Ranee Lee, the Francois Bourassa Quartet, and MISC; rockers Daniel Lanois and Steve Hill & the Devil Horns; R&B vocalists Charlotte Day Wilson and Shay Lia; and singer/songwriters Beyries and Basia Bulat will all perform as part of this year’s festival.
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
Tulsa World

Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue. Yoakam’s body of work includes 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 peaking in the top 10. Tickets are...
MusicKLFY.com

Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis. As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Public Healthfoxillinois.com

Live Nation requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine at concerts, events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Live Nation is joining the list of companies requiring proof of vaccination to enter its events. All performers and concert attendees will either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting on Oct. 4, Rolling Stone reports. The company is also requiring...
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals.

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals. The first known festivals date back to ancient Greece, well before Woodstock and Coachella. Competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics were held to honor the gods. The Greeks held the Dionysus Festival, which featured tragedies and comedies, to commemorate Dionysus, the God of Wine and Ecstasy. These festivals featured well-known Greek playwrights like as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy