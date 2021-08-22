Cancel
People who received J&J vaccine will likely need booster, surgeon general says

By Mychael Schnell
 5 days ago
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday said people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine will likely also need a booster shot. “We believe that J&J recipients will likely need a booster, but we are waiting on some data from the company about a second dose of J&J so the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] can fully evaluate the safety and efficacy of that dose,” Murthy told host Brianna Keilar on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

