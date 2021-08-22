Cancel
Creede, CO

Creede calendar: What's coming up

Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 5 days ago

(CREEDE, CO) Creede is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creede area:

Headwater’s Music Festival

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

When: August 28, 2021 all-day Where: Town of Creede, Creede, CO 81130 Catch a tune in Creede! Each August, the Headwater’s Music Festival brings a series of bands to town for the weekend, along...

Live Music: Trouble Bound

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

"Trouble Bound returns to Creede in advance of it's appearance at the Headwater's Music Festival for a full night of music and shenanigans. Join us at one of the best little bars in Creede for an...

Friends of Mountain Light Music Festival Concert

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Join the Mountain Light Trombone Choir for a night of music from the movies on top of Cade Mountain at the Mountain Light Lodge. About this Event Join the Mountain Light Trombone Choir for a night...

Gateway Retreats

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4000 Usfs Road 649, Pagosa Springs, CO

All retreats take place at Tara Mandala Retreat Center in Colorado unless otherwise noted. Gateway retreats are open to those not in the Gateway Program unless noted “by invitation only.”

Thom Shepherd

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

CMA of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd spends most of his time traveling across the country, telling stories and captivating audiences with his wife, artist C...

Learn More

Creede Daily

Creede Daily

Creede, CO
With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

