Atlantic, VA

What’s up Atlantic: Local events calendar

Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ATLANTIC, VA) Live events are coming to Atlantic.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic:

Dinner & Music with Wayne George (No Cover)

Greenbackville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3370 Captains Corridor, Greenbackville, VA

Enjoy music by Wayne George as you dine on a meal in The Marina Restaurant at Captain's Cove Golf & Yacht Club. Wayne will serenade you with songs from the 1970s to today performing classic hits...

Wet and Wild Weekend

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6742 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague, VA

Don't forget you're bathing suit! We've got lots of watery fun planned to keep you cool! Enjoy a water balloon war, pool volleyball and so much more! • All activities are subject to change

Chincoteague Island Farmers Market

Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 29 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMJune 9 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: 6309 Church Street

Open Mic Event

Parksley, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:11 AM

Address: 18497 Dunne Ave, Parksley, VA

Saturday, Sept 15, Come enjoy a fun night with friends and show us your talent! $5.00 Gift Certificate to all performers! Open Mic will be held the 2nd Saturday of each month, email or call to...

Moderna Vaccination Clinic

Pocomoke City, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 305 10th St STE 104, Pocomoke City, MD

FREE Vaccine Event on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 8:30 am - 11 am. Anyone age 18+ eligible. Call 443-978-7123 option 2 to register.

