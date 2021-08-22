Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presho, SD

Live events Presho — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 5 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are lining up on the Presho calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Presho:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnBn0_0bZW899c00

Live Music by Mike & Jay

Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Mike & Jay!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfUXy_0bZW899c00

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Learn More

Sexual Violence Institute

Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Join partners and professionals from across the state for the 2021 Sexual Violence Institute! August 25-26 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center in Oacoma, SD. A full conference agenda can be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMnOB_0bZW899c00

Exegesis 101 (NSM workshop)

Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

This interactive course will explore how we read and interpret Scripture.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jrB_0bZW899c00

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Presho Daily

Presho Daily

Presho, SD
2
Followers
184
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

With Presho Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Presho, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Senior Center#Bingo#Card Games#Oacoma#Mike Jay#Poles#Sd Join#Sexual Violence Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
KIMT

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
EntertainmentPosted by
Time Out New York

Broadway's first-ever museum gets an opening date

When plans for the Museum of Broadway were first announced in early 2019, the space’s organizers aimed to open sometime during 2020. Then the pandemic hit. Two years later, after a string of delays no one could have possibly foreseen, development of the first-ever permanent space dedicated to the history and legacy of the Broadway industry has rebounded and is scheduled to open next summer. The museum, founded by the Tony-nominated producer Julie Boardman and marketing expert Diane Nicoletti, will be located at 145 West 45th Street, in the heart of the Theater District.
Musichypebeast.com

A Dogecoin Music Festival Called Dogepalooza is Slated for October

A Dogecoin music festival called Dogepalooza is officially set to take place on October 9. According to the community-driven festival’s website, the event was created as an “all-around global celebration and movement of: Do Only Good Everyday (DOGE).” Organizers hope to eventually host the event across multiple cities and countries.
Festivaljazztimes.com

Montreal Jazz Festival Announces First Part of 2021 Lineup

The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), celebrating its 41st edition in 2021, has announced the first part of its lineup for the September 15–19 schedule. Canadian jazz artists Ranee Lee, the Francois Bourassa Quartet, and MISC; rockers Daniel Lanois and Steve Hill & the Devil Horns; R&B vocalists Charlotte Day Wilson and Shay Lia; and singer/songwriters Beyries and Basia Bulat will all perform as part of this year’s festival.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
FestivalPosted by
XL Country 100.7

My Very First Headwaters Country Jam Festival! I’m SO Excited!

Today starts my first day as a Headwaters Country Jam Festival goer! Now, anyone that knows me knows how much I absolutely LOVE live music and live country music with amazing artists, well this is like a little dream come true! The only issue I am having is wondering what type of footwear I should plan to wear! It's been raining so I am thinking some sort of boot? I am trying to grow my knowledge of good cowboy boots, but I will need to speak to the experts about that!
Worldravejungle.com

The daily schedule for UNTOLD 2021 festival is finally here!

There are only 3 weeks until the gates of the most awaited dance music festival in Europe in 2021, UNTOLD, will open again. The hard-working organizers have prepared unique surprises and experiences for the long-anticipated 6th edition, which will take place between September 9 and 12 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Over...
Tulsa World

Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue. Yoakam’s body of work includes 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 peaking in the top 10. Tickets are...
TV & Videosc21media.net

Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Arun Maljaars, VP of content and channels at Insight TV, about the Netherlands-based broadcaster’s transition from 4K UHD specialist into a millennial-focused network. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. International 4K UHD broadcaster Insight TV launched in 2015 with a focus on delivering audiences the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Live events Atlanta — what’s coming up

1. MALUMA After Party @crazyATL; 2. United Way Rent & Utility Payment Assistance Event; 3. BCDI-Atlanta's 40th Anniversary Benefit Gala; 4. Popup Shop of the SUMMER - Celebrate Black-Owned Brands; 5. Victory Dance Competition-Dance Explosion;

Comments / 0

Community Policy