Live events Presho — what’s coming up

(PRESHO, SD) Live events are lining up on the Presho calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Presho:

Live Music by Mike & Jay Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Enjoy food, beverages, and friends on the deck while listening to the music of Mike & Jay!

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Sexual Violence Institute Oacoma, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1500 Shoreline Dr, Oacoma, SD

Join partners and professionals from across the state for the 2021 Sexual Violence Institute! August 25-26 at Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center in Oacoma, SD. A full conference agenda can be...

Exegesis 101 (NSM workshop) Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

This interactive course will explore how we read and interpret Scripture.

Pierre Senior Center Potluck and Entertainment Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 W Pleasant Dr, Pierre, SD

Pierre Senior Center opens at 10 AM for coffee and visiting. At 12 noon we start the potluck dinning. At about 12:30 we have entertainment. At 1 PM we have bingo, card games and pool. At 3 PM we...