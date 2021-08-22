Monticello calendar: Coming events

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monticello:

Houlton Farmers Market Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square

Covid 19 Vaccine Clinics Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 Hartford St, Houlton, ME

Weekly Vaccine Clinics: J & J Vaccine: Offered Weekly on Thursdays, 1-3 pm for ages 18 and up. Pfizer Vaccine: Offered Weekly on Thursdays, 1-3 PM for ages 12 and up. Vaccine is also available...

Free Disc Golf at Maple Ridge Westfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 862 Houlton Rd, Westfield, ME

Maple Ridge Disc Golf is free on Saturdays and if you don’t have your own discs there is no fee to use theirs. Maple Ridge is an 18-hole disc golf course located on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine...

Food Truck Friday's - Night #6 Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Fuel your taste buds at our Food Truck Friday events at the Riverside Recreation Area. We are collaborating with food trucks and carts across Northern Maine to bring their culinary magic to you...

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The 2021 Crown of Maine Balloon fest invites you to join us for our Craft and Vendor fair, taking place as part of our 2021 Crown of Maine Balloon Festival! Crafters, direct sales, entrepreneurs...