Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, ME

Monticello calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 5 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monticello:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Ag0_0bZW88Gt00

Houlton Farmers Market

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tiCb_0bZW88Gt00

Covid 19 Vaccine Clinics

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 Hartford St, Houlton, ME

Weekly Vaccine Clinics: J & J Vaccine: Offered Weekly on Thursdays, 1-3 pm for ages 18 and up. Pfizer Vaccine: Offered Weekly on Thursdays, 1-3 PM for ages 12 and up. Vaccine is also available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZYD6_0bZW88Gt00

Free Disc Golf at Maple Ridge

Westfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 862 Houlton Rd, Westfield, ME

Maple Ridge Disc Golf is free on Saturdays and if you don’t have your own discs there is no fee to use theirs. Maple Ridge is an 18-hole disc golf course located on Route 1 in Westfield, Maine...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SISe4_0bZW88Gt00

Food Truck Friday's - Night #6

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 24 Chapman Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Fuel your taste buds at our Food Truck Friday events at the Riverside Recreation Area. We are collaborating with food trucks and carts across Northern Maine to bring their culinary magic to you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyxRV_0bZW88Gt00

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The 2021 Crown of Maine Balloon fest invites you to join us for our Craft and Vendor fair, taking place as part of our 2021 Crown of Maine Balloon Festival! Crafters, direct sales, entrepreneurs...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Monticello Updates

Monticello Updates

Monticello, ME
12
Followers
194
Post
397
Views
ABOUT

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, ME
State
Maine State
City
Monticello, ME
City
Houlton, ME
Houlton, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Presque Isle, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Disc Golf#Live Events#Weekly Vaccine Clinics#Pfizer Vaccine#Craft And Vendor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy