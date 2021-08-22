Cancel
Wilsons, VA

Coming soon: Wilsons events

 5 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) Wilsons is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMR47_0bZW87OA00

Church Service in the Sanctuary — Building on the Rock

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2510 W Courthouse Rd, Crewe, VA

Join us for our church service in the church sanctuary!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmSko_0bZW87OA00

House of Blue’s Beauty Makeup course

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 123 north union street, Petersburg, VA 23803

This course will teach you how to apply make-up to create a flawless every day look. This is a sit & see style course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RT7R0_0bZW87OA00

SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN

Kenbridge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN is on Facebook. To connect with SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRAIL_0bZW87OA00

Graduation party

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16440 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

I will be djing for my cousin graduation party in Amelia we gone have a good time come out and party with me we gone have some good food and music by yours truly dj jay-fresh

Wilsons, VA
With Wilsons Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

