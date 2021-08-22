Coming soon: Wilsons events
(WILSONS, VA) Wilsons is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 2510 W Courthouse Rd, Crewe, VA
Join us for our church service in the church sanctuary!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 123 north union street, Petersburg, VA 23803
This course will teach you how to apply make-up to create a flawless every day look. This is a sit & see style course.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN is on Facebook. To connect with SACT Presents- CRAZYTOWN, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 16440 Five Forks Rd, Amelia Court House, VA
I will be djing for my cousin graduation party in Amelia we gone have a good time come out and party with me we gone have some good food and music by yours truly dj jay-fresh
