Twin Valley calendar: Coming events

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Twin Valley area:

Women’s Expo Callaway, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 27799 Co Hwy 34, Callaway, MN

Women’s Expo The Lakes Area Women’s Expo presented by Essentia Health is returning to the Richwood Winery Thursday, August 26th from 2 to 7! Get ready to visit and shop with amazing vendors –...

FLOM FARM FEST 2021 Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1439 MN-200, Mahnomen, MN

19th Annual Flom Farm Fest scheduled for August 27-29th. Don't miss the fun! div

Cast Iron, Furniture, Tools, and More Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This auction has a cast iron windmill hand water pump in excellent condition; a gorgeous, carved wood edge pedestal table with lions' feet; a weber genesis grill that looks like it hasn't been...

White Earth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Workshop Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2250 Mahnomen College Rd, Mahnomen, MN

If you are a Native American entrepreneur interested in starting or expanding a small business, join us for a FREE two-day workshop on August 30th & 31st, where we will cover key business concepts...

2021 Wild Rice Day Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come and Enjoy... (TBD) : 5k Color Run 8am : Breakfast 9am : Two Person Golf Tournament 11am - 12pm : Manoomin Drum 12pm - 1pm : Craig Bauer Drumming Group 11am - 4pm : Artists Vendors 11am - 4pm...