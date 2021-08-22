Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley calendar: Coming events

Twin Valley News Alert
 5 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Twin Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Twin Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDyoo_0bZW86VR00

Women’s Expo

Callaway, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 27799 Co Hwy 34, Callaway, MN

Women’s Expo The Lakes Area Women’s Expo presented by Essentia Health is returning to the Richwood Winery Thursday, August 26th from 2 to 7! Get ready to visit and shop with amazing vendors –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235FSC_0bZW86VR00

FLOM FARM FEST 2021

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1439 MN-200, Mahnomen, MN

19th Annual Flom Farm Fest scheduled for August 27-29th. Don't miss the fun! div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1lVk_0bZW86VR00

Cast Iron, Furniture, Tools, and More

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This auction has a cast iron windmill hand water pump in excellent condition; a gorgeous, carved wood edge pedestal table with lions' feet; a weber genesis grill that looks like it hasn't been...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXAQn_0bZW86VR00

White Earth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Workshop

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2250 Mahnomen College Rd, Mahnomen, MN

If you are a Native American entrepreneur interested in starting or expanding a small business, join us for a FREE two-day workshop on August 30th & 31st, where we will cover key business concepts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESEpr_0bZW86VR00

2021 Wild Rice Day

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come and Enjoy... (TBD) : 5k Color Run 8am : Breakfast 9am : Two Person Golf Tournament 11am - 12pm : Manoomin Drum 12pm - 1pm : Craig Bauer Drumming Group 11am - 4pm : Artists Vendors 11am - 4pm...

With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

