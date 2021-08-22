Cancel
Balmorhea, TX

Events on the Balmorhea calendar

Balmorhea News Beat
(BALMORHEA, TX) Balmorhea has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Balmorhea:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmFon_0bZW85ci00

Small Acreage, Big Opportunity - Fort Davis

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

When: August 28, 2021 Where: Fort Davis, TX Hosted By: TWA, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Who: All are welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ld7e_0bZW85ci00

PECOS TX - Moto XTREME Circus

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

PECOS 𝐓𝐗‼️•AUGUST 18𝐭𝐡 •Buck Jackson Rodeo Arena .ARE YOU READY ⁉️ JOIN US ,,Bring out the whole family - High-flying excitement! Bring out the whole family You don't want to miss out on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dREMj_0bZW85ci00

FRIDAY – Reeves Co. SO

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr4vK_0bZW85ci00

Cyclone Ballparks Grand Opening

Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 66 Co Rd 118, Pecos, TX

Join us for the official Grand Opening of Cyclone Ballparks on August 28, 2021. This is a free community event that will welcome everyone from Pecos and surrounding areas to come view the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOwDP_0bZW85ci00

Davis Mountains Hummingbird Celebration

Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: #4 Memorial Square, Fort Davis, TX

In the heart of Texas’ Chihuahuan Desert Sky Islands, Fort Davis, at an elevation of 5,050 ft, is known as the Hummingbird Capital of Texas. Ten hummingbird species have been identified at the...

