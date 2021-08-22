Bath calendar: Coming events

(BATH, IL) Live events are coming to Bath.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bath area:

Art Gathering Canton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 950 N Main St, Canton, IL

The Fulton County Arts is hosting its second Art Gathering of the year Saturday, August 28th, from 4pm to 9pm at Big Creek Park in Canton, IL. Artists will be set up throughout the park and an...

2021 Fear on the Farm Hosted by Indian Creek Farmstead Petersburg, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19468 Curtis Black Top Road, Petersburg, IL 62675

Fear on the Farm is a Haunted Trail ride that you get to stay in your 4X4 vehicle and drive through yourself!

Canton Downtowners Speaker/Potluck MTG Canton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Doors open @ 5:30PM Eat @6pm Porkchops BRING A SIDE DISH TO SHARE Speaker @7PM Marty A from Pekin Celestial



Big Horse Wine Run 5k Lewistown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Like Running or Walking? Love Wine? This race is for you! Join us on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 at 11:00am for an exciting new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Big Horse...

Canton Country Market Canton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25369 N Goose Ranch Rd, Canton, IL

Head on out to Giant Goose Ranch to purchase Antiques and other various crafts and goodies.