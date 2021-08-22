Cancel
Kelliher, MN

Kelliher calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Kelliher Digest
Kelliher Digest
 5 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) Live events are coming to Kelliher.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kelliher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NS1O_0bZW83rG00

Family Disc Golf

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Bemidji, MN

Interested in playing disc golf but you’re not sure how to start? This activity is great for families of all levels. Learn throwing techniques, disc sizes, rules, safety and get a chance to play...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxwbv_0bZW83rG00

PRIDE Paddle + Poses {Bemidji}

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 303 Railroad St SW, Bemidji, MN

Learn the basics - stance, stroke, & safety - before heading out as a small group to paddle around before anchoring down to move through a tranquil set of asanas designed to connect your body...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mx7lY_0bZW83rG00

Save a Rack Golf Tournament

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 13848 Gull Lake Loop Rd NE, Bemidji, MN

Fundraising Golf Tournament to support the MN Rack Pack as they aim to raise $6,900 for their Susan G Komen Foundation 3 Day 6 Mile Walk in November 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCdAv_0bZW83rG00

Financial Freedom!!! LEARN HOW!!!! (MINNESOTA CITY) NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED)

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive South, Bemidji, MN

Are you the go to person to plan trips, birthdays, and events? Discover how to turn your passion into an income source in your spare time. Be You're own boss!

Learn More

Movie Night

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Bemidji, MN

Join us for a movie in the park! We are featuring an award-winning movie about the return of a powerful super-nanny with a bag full of tricks. Kick back and relax in your lawn chairs and blankets...

Learn More

Kelliher Digest

Kelliher Digest

Kelliher, MN
ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

