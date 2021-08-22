Hoonah events coming soon
(HOONAH, AK) Live events are lining up on the Hoonah calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoonah:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Bird: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 108 Cannery Rd, Hoonah, AK
Welcome Silver Muse! Our new Wilderness Landing dock lets you enjoy Icy Strait Point's unspoiled wilderness from a new perspective! Step onto our brand new Transporter Gondola that will take you...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3000 Fish Creek Rd, Juneau, AK
Discover Eaglecrest Day is Saturday, August 28 from 11-4 PM. Join us for a day of summer fun, hiking, biking, disc golf, grilling, and chilling! You can also purchase and print your season pass...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK
« All Events Music Director Rehearsal August 26 @ 11:00 am -
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Juneau, AK 99801
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Comments / 0