Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah events coming soon

Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Live events are lining up on the Hoonah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoonah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Agd_0bZW82yX00

Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Bird: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuCIF_0bZW82yX00

Silver Muse

Hoonah, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 Cannery Rd, Hoonah, AK

Welcome Silver Muse! Our new Wilderness Landing dock lets you enjoy Icy Strait Point's unspoiled wilderness from a new perspective! Step onto our brand new Transporter Gondola that will take you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1GkQ_0bZW82yX00

Discover Eaglecrest Day

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 Fish Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

Discover Eaglecrest Day is Saturday, August 28 from 11-4 PM. Join us for a day of summer fun, hiking, biking, disc golf, grilling, and chilling! You can also purchase and print your season pass...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSZnt_0bZW82yX00

Music Director Rehearsal

Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

« All Events Music Director Rehearsal August 26 @ 11:00 am -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330pGG_0bZW82yX00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Juneau, AK 99801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah Bulletin

Hoonah, AK
