Hoonah events coming soon

(HOONAH, AK) Live events are lining up on the Hoonah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hoonah:

Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Cruise on the Lindblad Expeditions ship National Geographic Sea Bird: Wild Alaska Escape – Juneau to Ketchikan. Contact your Virtuoso Advisor for details on special amenities and exclusive benefits.

Silver Muse Hoonah, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 108 Cannery Rd, Hoonah, AK

Welcome Silver Muse! Our new Wilderness Landing dock lets you enjoy Icy Strait Point's unspoiled wilderness from a new perspective! Step onto our brand new Transporter Gondola that will take you...

Discover Eaglecrest Day Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 Fish Creek Rd, Juneau, AK

Discover Eaglecrest Day is Saturday, August 28 from 11-4 PM. Join us for a day of summer fun, hiking, biking, disc golf, grilling, and chilling! You can also purchase and print your season pass...

Music Director Rehearsal Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

« All Events Music Director Rehearsal August 26 @ 11:00 am -

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Juneau, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Juneau, AK 99801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!