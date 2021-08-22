Live events on the horizon in Laurel

(LAUREL, NE) Laurel has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laurel area:

Viking Lumber Inventory Liqudation Auction Wausa, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Dimensional Lumber 21-2x6x16 71-2x6x10 9-2x6x12 25-2x6x116 5/8 22-2x12x12 10-2x10x16 6-2x10x2...

Thursdays on the Platz - 2021 Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 25 Center St, Vermillion, SD

Vermillion s beloved annual music series, Thursdays on the Platz, is returning this July. The event will look a little different this year. Due to the Streetscape project being underway, Thursdays...

Outdoor Summer Movie Series Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 515 High St, Vermillion, SD

Our Outdoor Summer Movie Series kicks off June 23! On Wednesday nights throughout the summer, the Coyote Twin and the Clay County Fair Board and 4-H invite you to outdoor showings of favorite...

Wayne Farmer's Market Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 N Pearl St, Wayne, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMWednesdays, 4PM- 6PMLocation:Lincoln St. between 5th and 6th St. Wayne, NE 68787

Part-Time & Work-Study Job Fair Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 349-499 E Cherry St, Vermillion, SD

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Newcastle, Nebraska and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.