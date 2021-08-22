Cancel
Laurel, NE

Live events on the horizon in Laurel

Laurel Updates
 5 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) Laurel has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laurel area:

Viking Lumber Inventory Liqudation Auction

Viking Lumber Inventory Liqudation Auction

Wausa, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Dimensional Lumber 21-2x6x16 71-2x6x10 9-2x6x12 25-2x6x116 5/8 22-2x12x12 10-2x10x16 6-2x10x2...

Learn More
Thursdays on the Platz - 2021

Thursdays on the Platz - 2021

Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 25 Center St, Vermillion, SD

Vermillion s beloved annual music series, Thursdays on the Platz, is returning this July. The event will look a little different this year. Due to the Streetscape project being underway, Thursdays...

Learn More
Outdoor Summer Movie Series

Outdoor Summer Movie Series

Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 515 High St, Vermillion, SD

Our Outdoor Summer Movie Series kicks off June 23! On Wednesday nights throughout the summer, the Coyote Twin and the Clay County Fair Board and 4-H invite you to outdoor showings of favorite...

Learn More
Wayne Farmer's Market

Wayne Farmer's Market

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 N Pearl St, Wayne, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMWednesdays, 4PM- 6PMLocation:Lincoln St. between 5th and 6th St. Wayne, NE 68787

Learn More
Part-Time & Work-Study Job Fair

Part-Time & Work-Study Job Fair

Vermillion, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 349-499 E Cherry St, Vermillion, SD

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Newcastle, Nebraska and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.

Learn More

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

