Terry, MT

Events on the Terry calendar

Terry Dispatch
 5 days ago

(TERRY, MT) Live events are coming to Terry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terry:

Mimosa Yoga

Glendive, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1515 West Bell Street, Glendive, MT 59330

Come join us, for an hour of recovery yoga with our instructor Celeste Brant.

Nampa Farmers Market

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 10 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM, rain or shine. Location: Longbranch Parking Lot at Front and 13th Adjace

2021 Eastern MT Fair

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 42 Garryowen Rd, Miles City, MT

The 2021 Eastern Montana Fair is scheduled for August 25-28, 2021. Grounds Manager: ~Dale Berg (406) 852-0048 Fair Manager: ~Gail Shaw (406) 421-5419 The Eastern Montana Fair Board is happy to...

Couples Tournament

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Couples Tournament Also check out other Sports Events in Miles City

2021 2022 bowling season

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2802 W Towne St, Glendive, MT

meeting on new bowling year for all interested in league bowling 🎳

With Terry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

