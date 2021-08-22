Coming soon: Escalante events

(ESCALANTE, UT) Escalante has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Escalante area:

Escalante Canyons Art Festival - 2021 Artist Registration Escalante, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 50 west 100 north, Escalante, UT 84726

Escalante Canyons Art Festival Plein Air Registration Fees Early Bird open thru April 30 Plein Air One Category - $40

FREEDOM HIKE SOUTHERN UTAH, 2021 Escalante, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 120 East Main Street, Escalante, UT 84726

FREEDOM HIKE SOUTHERN UTAH supports Rescue Freedom International in the fight against human trafficking!

DRA Varsity Baseball @ Wayne Bicknell, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 265 N 400 W, Bicknell, UT

The Wayne (Bicknell, UT) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. Diamond Ranch Academy (Hurricane, UT) on Wednesday, August 25 @ 3p.

Graveside Service Teasdale, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Obituary & Life Story for Tonya "Tucker" Gutke. Born Aug 28, 1971, died Jul 2, 2021. See photos, service information and a complete Life Story. theMemories offers a living online obituary that lasts.