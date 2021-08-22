Cancel
Los Angeles Rams running back Raymond Calais to have foot surgery

Los Angeles Rams running back Raymond Calais will need surgery for a foot injury sustained in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed the serious nature of the injury to Calais, who rushed three times for five yards in the 17-16 loss in Inglewood, Calif.

A seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2020, Calais was cut by the Buccaneers before the start of last season. He joined the Rams and appeared in four games, returning seven kickoffs for 152 yards.

Calais, 23, is the second Los Angeles tailback to suffer a major injury this offseason. Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon before the start of training camp.

–Field Level Media

