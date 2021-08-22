Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farson, WY

Live events coming up in Farson

Posted by 
Farson Bulletin
Farson Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FARSON, WY) Farson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nJO9_0bZW7xaI00

Take 10 on Tuesday

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdleP_0bZW7xaI00

2021 Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Full Scale Exercise

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 382 Wyoming 370, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Triannual Full Scale Emergency Exercise for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvEpF_0bZW7xaI00

Learn to Knit Socks, Parts 1, 2 & 3

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Thursdays, August 5, 12 & 26 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm We will be knitting one sock at a time using sock weight yarn and double pointed needles (dpns). First Class - cast on using long-tail method - knit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCcO6_0bZW7xaI00

DISCUSSIONS WITH THE DEAN

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Come and meet Dr. Dustin Conover, Dean of Students at Western Wyoming Community College and ask him questions or give him suggestions on how to make Western a better place for students! Free Food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HVA7_0bZW7xaI00

Faith and LGBTQ Community

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Pastor Levi Powers (an openly gay pastor) will lead this supportive faith study group.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Farson Bulletin

Farson Bulletin

Farson, WY
4
Followers
161
Post
461
Views
ABOUT

With Farson Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Farson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Graffiti#Exercise#Illegal Dumping#Dean Of Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy