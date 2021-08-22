Live events coming up in Farson

(FARSON, WY) Farson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Farson area:

Take 10 on Tuesday Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future...

2021 Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Full Scale Exercise Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 382 Wyoming 370, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Triannual Full Scale Emergency Exercise for Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Learn to Knit Socks, Parts 1, 2 & 3 Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Thursdays, August 5, 12 & 26 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm We will be knitting one sock at a time using sock weight yarn and double pointed needles (dpns). First Class - cast on using long-tail method - knit...

DISCUSSIONS WITH THE DEAN Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY

Come and meet Dr. Dustin Conover, Dean of Students at Western Wyoming Community College and ask him questions or give him suggestions on how to make Western a better place for students! Free Food...

Faith and LGBTQ Community Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 507 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Pastor Levi Powers (an openly gay pastor) will lead this supportive faith study group.