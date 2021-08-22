Stanford events coming up

(STANFORD, MT) Stanford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanford area:

CMSC Sportsman's Challenge Sporting Clays Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Form a 4 man team to represent your organization for this Sporting Clays Shoot. There will be a $40 per person entry fee with 50% and bragging rights going to the winning organization. Shooting to...

Sue Toppen Exhibition: "Linger Longer" — Lewistown Art Center Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Experience the essence of local art with Sue Toppen’s exhibition, “Linger Longer - A Summer in Lewistown”. Sue is spending the summer painting her heart out in Lewistown, using our very streets as...

Patrick B Ray Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Over the past decade, Patrick has shared his down-to-earth tunes with audiences from North Carolina to California, and along the backroads, llanos, and mountains in between. In true family...