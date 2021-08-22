Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, MT

Stanford events coming up

Posted by 
Stanford News Flash
Stanford News Flash
 5 days ago

(STANFORD, MT) Stanford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stanford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiwJx_0bZW7whZ00

CMSC Sportsman's Challenge Sporting Clays

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Form a 4 man team to represent your organization for this Sporting Clays Shoot. There will be a $40 per person entry fee with 50% and bragging rights going to the winning organization. Shooting to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392iJL_0bZW7whZ00

Sue Toppen Exhibition: "Linger Longer" — Lewistown Art Center

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 323 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Experience the essence of local art with Sue Toppen’s exhibition, “Linger Longer - A Summer in Lewistown”. Sue is spending the summer painting her heart out in Lewistown, using our very streets as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poUj3_0bZW7whZ00

Patrick B Ray

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6300 Lime Kiln Rd, Lewistown, MT

Over the past decade, Patrick has shared his down-to-earth tunes with audiences from North Carolina to California, and along the backroads, llanos, and mountains in between. In true family...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stanford News Flash

Stanford News Flash

Stanford, MT
8
Followers
152
Post
178
Views
ABOUT

With Stanford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Montana Sports
State
California State
City
Lewistown, MT
City
Stanford, MT
Lewistown, MT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy