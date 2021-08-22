Manila events coming soon

(MANILA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

Evanston Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Mountain View Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 7th St, Mountain View, WY

The Mountain View (WY) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Evanston (WY) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Prenatal Class Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Prenatal Class at Ashley Regional Medical Center, Gusher, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:00 pm

Dino Dash 2021 Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 W Main St, Vernal, UT

No need to wait for Halloween to dress up in your favorite dinosaur costume. Come help us kick off the start of Dino”soar” Days with a race down Main Street. The dash distance is only two blocks ...

Good Vibes Gathering Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

List of Shawna Berg and Dana Powell upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Shawna Berg and Dana Powell. Events - Good Vibes Gathering.

Ashley Valley Farmers Market Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 134 W Main St, Vernal, UT

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Downtown Vernal (Next to library) - 225 East Main Street