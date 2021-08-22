Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Manila events coming soon

Posted by 
Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 5 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjLoO_0bZW7voq00

Evanston Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Mountain View

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 7th St, Mountain View, WY

The Mountain View (WY) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Evanston (WY) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nFCF_0bZW7voq00

Prenatal Class

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Prenatal Class at Ashley Regional Medical Center, Gusher, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtLYc_0bZW7voq00

Dino Dash 2021

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 W Main St, Vernal, UT

No need to wait for Halloween to dress up in your favorite dinosaur costume. Come help us kick off the start of Dino”soar” Days with a race down Main Street. The dash distance is only two blocks ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5DCg_0bZW7voq00

Good Vibes Gathering

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

List of Shawna Berg and Dana Powell upcoming events. Health-wellness Events by Shawna Berg and Dana Powell. Events - Good Vibes Gathering.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGsEO_0bZW7voq00

Ashley Valley Farmers Market

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 134 W Main St, Vernal, UT

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 3 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Downtown Vernal (Next to library) - 225 East Main Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Manila Daily

Manila Daily

Manila, UT
6
Followers
164
Post
172
Views
ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Related
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a back-to-school event from 2-7 p.m. at 129 Fourth Ave. South. Children can play games to win school supplies, have physicals, hair cuts and a meal and watch rapper Random Tanner in concert under a big tent in the street. — Clinton Area Showboat...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

15th Annual Dragon Boat Festival opens with Parade of Teams

BEMIDJI -- The parade of teams, opening ceremony and sprint cup races kicked off Dragon Boat weekend on Friday night in Bemidji. The 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival was opened with the parade of teams led by the Buena Vista Ski Patrol. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince then had...
Movieswevv.com

Official Selections for the Victory International Film Festival Announced

After being canceled last year due to Covid-19, like many events around the tri-state, the Victory International Film Festival is officially back on this year at the Victory Theatre. Organizers gathered Sunday afternoon at Haynie's Corner Brewing Company to announce the official selectons for this year. "After about a year...
Visual Artbungalower

McRae hosting annual 8×10 Art Sale online

McRae Art Studios (Website) will be hosting their annual 8×10 Inches of Art sale on the weekend of August 21-22 but this year the event will be online. The event will feature over 100 original pieces of art that measure 8-inches by ten inches all starting at $100 apiece. Funds from the sale will go towards supporting the 22-member art studio in Parramore – McRae is one of the longest-running artist collectives in the state.
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

Despite 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village of Mahomet is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival Aug. 27 and 28. With an expanded open area next to the Village Administration Building, located at 503 E. Main Street, Mahomet Music Fest will have two stages of music, with national and local artists, to fill up both afternoon and evening hours.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Hancock, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

The Birdhouse Gallery

HANCOCK, NY- Forage Space in Narrowsburg will be hosting a one day pop-up by the Birdhouse Gallery for one day only on August 14 from 12-4. The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The artists who created...
FestivalVTDigger

Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival lifts off for 41st anniversary

QUECHEE, VT (August 3, 2021) – The Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft and Music Festival, the longest running hot air balloon festival in New England, will celebrate its 41st anniversary in 2021 when thousands are expected to flock to central Vermont, September 3 – 5, 2021 (Labor Day weekend). Twenty...
Visual Artstpetecatalyst.com

Immersive art experience Fairgrounds to open Sept. 2

Fairgrounds, the immersive, artist-crafted walk-through environment, will officially open to the public Sept. 2. More than 60 artists created Fairgrounds’ initial installation, a blend of original art, technology and other design and storytelling elements. The 15,000-square-foot “experience” is located within The Factory St. Pete, in the Warehouse Arts District. As...
LifestylePosted by
100.7 WITL

FireKeepers Grand Opening On Monday

A major expansion and a new building will open their doors, Monday, August 16th, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Firekeepers is excited to celebrate the grand opening of their 203-room hotel expansion. According to a press release on Saturday, the grand opening will include a tightrope performance from world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallendas.
Restaurantspilot.com

Sidecar Social Club Opening Come Sunday Jazz Brunch Series

“Come Sunday,” Weymouth Center’s new jazz brunch series, is the perfect mix of great music, delectable local cuisine, and a beautiful environment. Kicking off the series is Sidecar Social Club, with its unique blend of jazz sounds, drawing from multiple genres, on Aug. 29, with brunch by Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Tomato Art Fest 2021

Jack gave us a look at the art show at the annual Tomato Art Fest. The Tomato Art Fest 2021 is Friday, August 13 from 5pm-10pm and Saturday, August 14 from 9am-7pm in the Five Points area in East Nashville. Tomato Art Fest is free to attend and wide open to the public, uniting the community and its visiting guests for a day of inspired art, wacky contests, great live music, unique vendors, creative kid’s activities, favorite local food trucks, and a commitment to ensuring that the fest is green in every possible aspect and maintains Nashville and community traditions. Visit www.https://www.tomatoartfest.com/ for more details and follow @tomatoartfest on Instagram.
Naperville, ILnctv17.com

India Day Parade 2021

Naperville welcomed the India Day Parade 2021 on August 8th. The colorful parade featuring large decorated floats kicked off at 4:00 pm at Naperville North High school making its way down Mill Street and concluding at the intersection of Mill Street and Jackson Avenue. The Indian Community Outreach’s India Day...
Musicoregoncoastmagazine.com

Bay Area Fun Fests

Fun Festivals are back on the agenda in the Coos Bay area with the return of the Blackberry Arts Festival and the Bay Area Fun Festival. The Blackberry Arts Festival celebrates all things blackberry and a whole lot more on August 28–29. Yes, there are tons of blackberry-themed yummy items for sale like jam, baked goods, and wine. Attendees can also expect artists and vendors with all types of artisan wares and two days of live music. The festival takes place in downtown Coos Bay on Central Avenue near Highway 101. For updates, go to the Festival website or Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy