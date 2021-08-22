Live events on the horizon in Cawood

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cawood:

2021 Grow The Woods Fan Club Party Pineville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1046-1048 State Park Rd, Pineville, KY 40977

The Steel Woods 2021 Fan Club Party featuring The Steel Woods, Quaker City Night Hawks, The Wilder Blue, Hannah Dasher & Branden Martin

Lee County Strutters, VA Jonesville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lee County Strutters, VATickets:Single: $40.00Sponsor: $270.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $290.00Grand Slam Table: $600.00Royal Slam Table: $1000.00

CrossFire Band @ Shelly Belle’s Restaurant on the River Tazewell, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 Carmony Ln, Tazewell, TN

CrossFire Band @ Shelly Belle’s Restaurant on the River Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm UTC-04:00 Shelly Belle’s Restaurant on the River | Middlesboro

Graveside service Evarts, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6983 KY-38, Evarts, KY

Here is Billy Gene Pace’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Billy Gene Pace of Lejunior, Kentucky, born in Louisville...

Mycology Hike Pineville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1050 State Park Rd, Pineville, KY

Join us for a fun exploration of our native mycology with Jack Steven Smith, our resident mycologist. Learn about DNA sequencing, native species, and his research, including his new discoveries...