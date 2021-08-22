Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cawood, KY

Live events on the horizon in Cawood

Posted by 
Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 5 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cawood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSD1Y_0bZW7uw700

2021 Grow The Woods Fan Club Party

Pineville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1046-1048 State Park Rd, Pineville, KY 40977

The Steel Woods 2021 Fan Club Party featuring The Steel Woods, Quaker City Night Hawks, The Wilder Blue, Hannah Dasher & Branden Martin

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJPkg_0bZW7uw700

Lee County Strutters, VA

Jonesville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lee County Strutters, VATickets:Single: $40.00Sponsor: $270.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $290.00Grand Slam Table: $600.00Royal Slam Table: $1000.00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ywf91_0bZW7uw700

CrossFire Band @ Shelly Belle’s Restaurant on the River

Tazewell, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 Carmony Ln, Tazewell, TN

CrossFire Band @ Shelly Belle’s Restaurant on the River Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm UTC-04:00 Shelly Belle’s Restaurant on the River | Middlesboro

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIvLy_0bZW7uw700

Graveside service

Evarts, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6983 KY-38, Evarts, KY

Here is Billy Gene Pace’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Billy Gene Pace of Lejunior, Kentucky, born in Louisville...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dh9rz_0bZW7uw700

Mycology Hike

Pineville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1050 State Park Rd, Pineville, KY

Join us for a fun exploration of our native mycology with Jack Steven Smith, our resident mycologist. Learn about DNA sequencing, native species, and his research, including his new discoveries...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cawood Today

Cawood Today

Cawood, KY
18
Followers
209
Post
423
Views
ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cawood, KY
City
Evarts, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Woods, KY
Pineville, KY
Government
City
Pineville, KY
City
River, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Fan Club Party#Quaker City Night Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy