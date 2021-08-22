Cancel
North San Juan, CA

Events on the North San Juan calendar

North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 5 days ago

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) Live events are coming to North San Juan.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North San Juan:

Visibility Through Art Destruction of the Land | Destruction of the People Exhibition

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 225 Broad St, Nevada City, CA

On View: July 10th - August 29th, 2021 Opening Reception: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 6 – 9 PM Grand Opening and Art Reception Gallery Hours Thursday - Sunday, 12 - 4 PM...

Electropical Uproot Andy

Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 226 Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Electropical w Uproot Andy. The highest grade beat slayer is back for his second appearance in Nevada City

Art at Nevada City Winery - LeeAnn Brook

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 Spring St, Nevada City, CA

This show is about evolving into abstract, it is all about letting go, and letting paint move throughout the canvas. New works by LeeAnn Brook.

Tuesday Salsa Social Dance

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 542 Searls Ave, Nevada City, CA

Salsa Social Dance and party every Tuesday night from 7:30 - 10:00 Dance plus the opportunity for friendship, exercise, and fun!!! Nice clean environment, beautiful dance floor, easy and safe...

2 Year Anniversary

Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 419 Broad St Ste A, Nevada City, CA

We will have great deals on sale items & discounted drink specials, live music and a free cacao ceremony around 1pm to honor our 2nd year having kept our doors open. Also check out other Music...

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

