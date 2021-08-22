Cancel
Gary, WV

Coming soon: Gary events

Gary Post
Gary Post
 5 days ago

(GARY, WV) Gary is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gary area:

Cemetery Restoration Workshop

Bramwell, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 526 South River Street, Bramwell, WV 24715

This is a basic-level cemetery restoration workshop that will involve a classroom-style lecture and hands-on learning experience.

Rise Up Rams Golf Tournament

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1000 Country Club Dr, Bluefield, VA

Join us for our 20th annual Rise Up Rams golf challenge held at the beautiful Fincastle golf course. This event will take place on August 27 as the kickoff to our athletics giving weekend...

Women's Soccer: BSC vs Concord University

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2739 John Nash Blvd, Bluefield, WV

Come out and support the women's soccer team. Admission $5 For additional information, please contact Tiana Cephers at tcephers@bluefieldstate.edu or call 304.327.4594.

McDowell County Off-Road Showdown

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 500 Bland St, Bluefield, WV

Don’t miss the McDowell County Off-Road Showdown presented by Ashland Company Store on Saturday, August 28th in Ashland, WV! This event will be similar to a car show, but with UTVs and ATVs...

Bluefield Farmers Market

Bluefield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 163 Walnut St, Bluefield, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 8AM - 1PM Location:163 Walnut Street

With Gary Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

