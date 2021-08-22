Cancel
Franklin, VT

Franklin events calendar

Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 5 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) Franklin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYHpd_0bZW7rHw00

Afterglow Festival 2021

Saint Albans, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 179 Congress Street, Saint Albans City, VT 05478

Presented by: Deringer Heritage Ford & Toyota First Insurance Funding The Vermont Agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhRS0_0bZW7rHw00

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY! FEATURING THE DELO OIL TRUCK

Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 50 Babbie Blvd, Swanton, VT

COME JOIN US FOR A FUN FILLED DAY! WE HAVE THE OPPERTUNITY TO HAVE THE DELO OIL FUEL TRUCK COME AND PREVIEW JUST WHY YOU SHOULD CHOOSE DELO WE WILL HAVE A BBQ, MULTIPLE VENDORS SET UP, AND SOME...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNEJt_0bZW7rHw00

Family Fun Day

Richford, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Hot Dog Lunch, Carnival Food & Games, Bouncey Houses, Activities, and more. On Davis Park in Richford. Come and Join in the Food and Fun. All Are Welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAZVw_0bZW7rHw00

Open House for 2417 Lake Road Franklin VT 05457

Franklin, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Browse all homes for sale in Franklin, Vermont. Coldwell Banker Islands Realty is here to help you find your perfect home in Franklin, Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdjFb_0bZW7rHw00

Microbusiness Meet-Up

Swanton, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 1st St, Swanton, VT

Interested in starting or growing your Microbusiness, Side Hustle, Start-up or Sideline in Swanton? Join us to share business resources, ideas and opportunities with others who are traveling the...

Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

