Paulding, MS

Live events Paulding — what’s coming up

Paulding News Beat
Paulding News Beat
 5 days ago

(PAULDING, MS) Paulding is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4we3_0bZW7qPD00

Annual Show Up and Show Out

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1717 W 10th St, Laurel, MS

4th Annual Show Up and Show OutThe Show Up and Show Out Car Show is held annually during the last week of August at Bumper's Drive-In in Laurel, Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwyS5_0bZW7qPD00

Adult Audio Engineer Workshop

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2155 Front St, Meridian, MS

Led by an audio engineer, this workshop will focus primarily on the mixing process. Class topics include proper channel setup, signal flow, busses, EQ, compression, effects, and much more! Adults...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hlhax_0bZW7qPD00

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th St, Meridian, MS

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWBOQ_0bZW7qPD00

2021 Women in Business Forum

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1919 Bush Dairy Rd, Laurel, MS

Save the Date for the 2021 Women in Business Forum!! Featuring keynote from Leisha Pickering; Founder & CEO of Musee Bath "Creating a Beautiful Life". PANEL DISCUSSION: "Ask the Experts" with ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYC0y_0bZW7qPD00

Barks and Bags Cornhole Tournament

Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: North Magnolia Street, Laurel, MS 39440

Cornhole tournament benefiting ARL of Laurel. Food, beer, t-shirts, boards for auction and a day pack with fun! $70 per team ($35 each)

