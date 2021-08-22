Cancel
Riggins, ID

Riggins events coming up

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 5 days ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Riggins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Riggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxUGV_0bZW7pWU00

Tamarack Sunset Concert Series

Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Thursdays are the new Friday! Bring the family to Tamarack\'s outdoor concert series for live music by sunset, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at the Pavilion. July 1: Innocent ManJuly 8: Low- FiJuly 15: Gretch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvOfo_0bZW7pWU00

Ed Staub & Sons Customer Appreciation Event

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13872 ID-55, McCall, ID

To show our appreciation for our amazing customers we are throwing a BBQ to celebrate you! Stop by between 12pm-4pm at our McCall location for food, prizes, discounts and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPStZ_0bZW7pWU00

Heart Art - Family Event

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 Park St, McCall, ID

The McCall Area Chamber is working on a new campaign to help remind us all to #keepmccallkind and we would love to have your creative contribution. Join us for a fun local event where we will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ar77Y_0bZW7pWU00

Outdoor Yoga at Jug Mountain Ranch with Shanti Yoga

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

Join us for a gentle all levels class in an awesome outdoor venue at Jug Mountain Ranch! Located in a covered, open air pavilion with sweeping vistas of the valley, your heart is sure to feel at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuYb7_0bZW7pWU00

Art in the Courtyard 2021

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

Learn More

Comments / 0

With Riggins Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

