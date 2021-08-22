Dennis calendar: What's coming up

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

Gerald Crabb Mooreville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 139 Co Rd 1554, Mooreville, MS

Revival Gerald Crabb: Singing & Preaching Living Water Community Church 139 CR 1554 Mooreville, MS 11:00 AM

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.

Rockin' At The Roxy with The KGB and special guest, Grafted Culture Russellville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 North Jackson Avenue, Russellville, AL 35653

The KGB will be 'Rockin' at The Roxy' with the talented sisters from Grafted Culture, Sept. 11th at 7 PM. (Doors open at 6 PM)

Down on Main Saltillo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 978 Co Rd 681, Saltillo, MS

Block Party 2021 Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting for Downtown Pocket @ 6:30PM. Kids Foam Party, LIVE MUSIC, FREE Food and FUN in historic downtown Booneville.