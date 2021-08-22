Cancel
Dennis, MS

Dennis calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dennis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UePD3_0bZW7osz00

Gerald Crabb

Mooreville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 139 Co Rd 1554, Mooreville, MS

Revival Gerald Crabb: Singing & Preaching Living Water Community Church 139 CR 1554 Mooreville, MS 11:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158HBY_0bZW7osz00

Storytime at the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library

Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 W Cedar St, Fulton, MS

Storytime is held every Saturday at 12:00 pm at the Itawamba County Library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sv7oK_0bZW7osz00

Rockin' At The Roxy with The KGB and special guest, Grafted Culture

Russellville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 North Jackson Avenue, Russellville, AL 35653

The KGB will be 'Rockin' at The Roxy' with the talented sisters from Grafted Culture, Sept. 11th at 7 PM. (Doors open at 6 PM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkMlk_0bZW7osz00

Down on Main

Saltillo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 978 Co Rd 681, Saltillo, MS

Discover all the upcoming charity events near you and make a difference while you can. Attend causes & charity events in Mooreville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxxMC_0bZW7osz00

Block Party 2021

Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting for Downtown Pocket @ 6:30PM. Kids Foam Party, LIVE MUSIC, FREE Food and FUN in historic downtown Booneville.

Dennis, MS
With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

