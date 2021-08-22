Clay Center calendar: Coming events

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are coming to Clay Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

Heartland Premier Health Network Kickoff Event Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2203 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE

Join us for a Heartland Premier Health Network kickoff event on August 24th from 3-6pm! About this Event Come learn what the Heartland Premier Health Network can do for your organization! What is...

Kool-Aid Days Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings, NE

Kool Aid is celebrated every August on its second weekend. Come celebrate this summertime favorite and Nebraska's official soft drink by visiting the World's Largest Kool-Aid Stand, enjoy carnival...

Miles of Memories Country MusicFest Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A three-day celebration of traditional country music, with concerts, theme shows, barn dances, and fun for the entire family. 2014 headliners include Ron Williams, Eichor & Awe, Big Al Weekley...

Graveside service Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Hastings, NE

Here is Bonnie (Trupp) Scheele’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on January 26, 2020 we had to say goodbye to Bonnie (Trupp) Scheele (Hastings...

Co-Ed State Softball Class C State Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Prairie Ridge Park, 3900 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

The Hastings/Adams County CVB is proud to once again welcome the USA Softball State Tournaments for Co-Ed State Softball. Hastings has been hosting the USA Softball State Tournaments for the past...