Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, NE

Clay Center calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 5 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are coming to Clay Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clay Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jgMM_0bZW7n0G00

Heartland Premier Health Network Kickoff Event

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2203 Osborne Dr W, Hastings, NE

Join us for a Heartland Premier Health Network kickoff event on August 24th from 3-6pm! About this Event Come learn what the Heartland Premier Health Network can do for your organization! What is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsTRG_0bZW7n0G00

Kool-Aid Days

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings, NE

Kool Aid is celebrated every August on its second weekend. Come celebrate this summertime favorite and Nebraska's official soft drink by visiting the World's Largest Kool-Aid Stand, enjoy carnival...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VanFh_0bZW7n0G00

Miles of Memories Country MusicFest

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

A three-day celebration of traditional country music, with concerts, theme shows, barn dances, and fun for the entire family. 2014 headliners include Ron Williams, Eichor & Awe, Big Al Weekley...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOXSU_0bZW7n0G00

Graveside service

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Hastings, NE

Here is Bonnie (Trupp) Scheele’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on January 26, 2020 we had to say goodbye to Bonnie (Trupp) Scheele (Hastings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDCwn_0bZW7n0G00

Co-Ed State Softball Class C State

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Prairie Ridge Park, 3900 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

The Hastings/Adams County CVB is proud to once again welcome the USA Softball State Tournaments for Co-Ed State Softball. Hastings has been hosting the USA Softball State Tournaments for the past...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clay Center Post

Clay Center Post

Clay Center, NE
10
Followers
191
Post
837
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Government
Hastings, NE
Obituaries
City
Clay Center, NE
City
Center, NE
Clay Center, NE
Government
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Usa Softball#Ne Join#Ne Kool Aid#World#Big Al Weekley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy