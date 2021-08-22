Cancel
Danforth, ME

Live events on the horizon in Danforth

Danforth Post
 5 days ago

(DANFORTH, ME) Danforth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danforth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2Ag0_0bZW7m7X00

Houlton Farmers Market

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247cV0_0bZW7m7X00

Putnam House Senior Program

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110Lme_0bZW7m7X00

Overeaters Anonymous Support Group

Lincoln, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 Transalpine Rd, Lincoln, ME

This group meets Wednesdays at 7:00 pm. Location: Conference Room B on the first floor of PVH

Danforth Post

Danforth, ME
