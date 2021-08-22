Live events on the horizon in Danforth
(DANFORTH, ME) Danforth has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danforth:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: Market Square, Houlton, ME
Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 22 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 1PM Location:Market Square
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.\n
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 7 Transalpine Rd, Lincoln, ME
This group meets Wednesdays at 7:00 pm. Location: Conference Room B on the first floor of PVH
