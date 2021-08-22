Live events Dodson — what’s coming up

(DODSON, LA) Dodson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodson:

TTC Auger Boring School (ABS) 2021 Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 911 Hergot Drive, Ruston, LA 71272

Please mark your calendars for October 25-29, 2021. The TTC will be conducting their 4th Annual ABS at the LA Tech IFM & the BERT Facility.

Modern Horizons II Draft Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 North Service Rd E, Ruston, LA

Come draft some of the powerful cards and strategies that Modern Horizon II brings to the table. Entry will be $30 and seats are limited.

SHARP: Sexual Harassment & Rape Prevention Training Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

University Police invites you to join us for a two-hour interactive self-defense training. The training encompasses awareness, safety strategies, and physical techniques. Make sure to wear...

TOWN OF JONESBORO COUNCIL MEETING Jonesboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Jackson Parish Court House 160 Industrial Drive Jonesboro, LA 71251 Phone: (318) 259-2361 Fax: (318) 259-5660

Yoga Class Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Yoga Classes in Haskell Hall every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.