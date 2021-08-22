Cancel
Laona, WI

Laona events coming up

Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
(LAONA, WI) Laona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laona:

Writing Successful Grant Proposals

Three Lakes, WI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6930 W School St, Three Lakes, WI

Take your first steps to becoming a successful grant writer for your organization! Writing Successful Grant Proposals Friday, August 27, 10 AM – 3 PM Three Lakes High School Library or online via...

Doozey @ Skinny Daves

Mountain, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 12848 WI-32, Mountain, WI

Doozey will be playing at Skinny Daves 12848 Highway 32, Mountain, Wi on Saturday August 28 starting at 09:30 PM

Three Lakes Muskie Classic

Three Lakes, WI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

For Thirty five years the Three Lakes Muskie Classic (formally known as the Fall Classic) has taken place on the beautiful Three Lakes Chain of Lakes. This is a non-profit catch and release...

The Jimmys

Three Lakes, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1760 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI

The Jimmys | Three Lakes Center for the Arts is on Facebook. To connect with The Jimmys | Three Lakes Center for the Arts, join Facebook today.

20 Year Class Reunion 2000 & 2001

Lakewood, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

At The Pour Haus in Lakewood. The band For What Its Worth will be playing 7-around midnight.

Laona Bulletin

Laona Bulletin

Laona, WI
ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

