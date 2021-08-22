Laona events coming up

(LAONA, WI) Laona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laona:

Writing Successful Grant Proposals Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6930 W School St, Three Lakes, WI

Take your first steps to becoming a successful grant writer for your organization! Writing Successful Grant Proposals Friday, August 27, 10 AM – 3 PM Three Lakes High School Library or online via...

Doozey @ Skinny Daves Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 12848 WI-32, Mountain, WI

Doozey will be playing at Skinny Daves 12848 Highway 32, Mountain, Wi on Saturday August 28 starting at 09:30 PM

Three Lakes Muskie Classic Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

For Thirty five years the Three Lakes Muskie Classic (formally known as the Fall Classic) has taken place on the beautiful Three Lakes Chain of Lakes. This is a non-profit catch and release...

The Jimmys Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1760 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI

The Jimmys | Three Lakes Center for the Arts is on Facebook. To connect with The Jimmys | Three Lakes Center for the Arts, join Facebook today.

20 Year Class Reunion 2000 & 2001 Lakewood, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

At The Pour Haus in Lakewood. The band For What Its Worth will be playing 7-around midnight.