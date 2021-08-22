Live events coming up in Elkton

(ELKTON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Elkton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkton:

W.O.E. Heritage Fair Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2000 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

89th Annual Western Oregon Exposition, W.O.E. Heritage Fair Variety of food, entertainment, arts, crafts, commercial, and educational vendors. Space is limited ‑‑ Vendors please apply early!

Lunch & Learn@LUH Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 600 Ranch Rd, Reedsport, OR

Aug 30 — What Should I Eat? Dietitian Jackie Brown, from Compass Nutrition will discuss planning meals for a diabetic. There will be time for Q&A Each month a new topic will be discussed and...

Sutherlin Blackberry Festival Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Festival Grounds, Sutherlin, OR

33rd Anniversary of the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival Schedule: Rat Rod Round-upCWI Auto Sales, 1101 S Comstock 1:00pm: Poker Run begins and Last Car Out -

HERZ PRECISION PARTS WINGLESS NATIONALS NIGHT #1 Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

Wingless Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Sport Compact

W.O.E. Family Fair & Lumberjack Show Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2000 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

The Cottage Grove Family Fair and Timber show began in 1932 by the members of four granges: The London Grange, Hebron Grange, Dorena Grange and N. Douglas Grange. It was a way for families to come...