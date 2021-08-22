Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkton, OR

Live events coming up in Elkton

Posted by 
Elkton News Flash
Elkton News Flash
 5 days ago

(ELKTON, OR) Live events are lining up on the Elkton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSXMW_0bZW7jTM00

W.O.E. Heritage Fair

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2000 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

89th Annual Western Oregon Exposition, W.O.E. Heritage Fair Variety of food, entertainment, arts, crafts, commercial, and educational vendors. Space is limited ‑‑ Vendors please apply early!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ds7Bf_0bZW7jTM00

Lunch & Learn@LUH

Reedsport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 600 Ranch Rd, Reedsport, OR

Aug 30 — What Should I Eat? Dietitian Jackie Brown, from Compass Nutrition will discuss planning meals for a diabetic. There will be time for Q&A Each month a new topic will be discussed and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOES4_0bZW7jTM00

Sutherlin Blackberry Festival

Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Festival Grounds, Sutherlin, OR

33rd Anniversary of the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival Schedule: Rat Rod Round-upCWI Auto Sales, 1101 S Comstock 1:00pm: Poker Run begins and Last Car Out -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13y6WT_0bZW7jTM00

HERZ PRECISION PARTS WINGLESS NATIONALS NIGHT #1

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

Wingless Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Sport Compact

Learn More

W.O.E. Family Fair & Lumberjack Show

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2000 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

The Cottage Grove Family Fair and Timber show began in 1932 by the members of four granges: The London Grange, Hebron Grange, Dorena Grange and N. Douglas Grange. It was a way for families to come...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elkton News Flash

Elkton News Flash

Elkton, OR
18
Followers
193
Post
835
Views
ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reedsport, OR
Elkton, OR
Government
City
Cottage Grove, OR
City
Elkton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Sutherlin, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Compass Nutrition#Q A#Imca Modifieds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy