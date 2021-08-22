Red Feather Lakes calendar: Coming events

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Feather Lakes:

Summit Sisters 2021 Livermore, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17900 Red Feather Lakes Rd, Livermore, CO

5th Annual Summit Sisters Three days of phenomenal workshops, activities, good food, and deep connection with nature and community. At Women’s Wilderness, our mission is to transform the lives of...

Relief Print Artist Demonstration with Ginnie Madsen Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY

Outside a well-equipped studio, as at the Territorial Prison, Laramie artist Ginnie Madsen will demonstrate how prints can be made without a press and special equipment. The approach to making a...

Thrummed Mittens with Robbie Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY

Join Robbie for a single-session workshop on knitting thrummed mittens! These super fun, super warm mittens are a Wyoming winter must-have. Thrums are little bits of specially prepared roving that...

Read Southall Band Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 Read Southall Band 21+ Doors 8 PM || Show 9 PM $17 pre-sale || $22 day of show Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26th 10 AM MST...

23RD ANNUAL COME TO THE SOURCE PRODUCTION SALE Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2934-2994 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY

The Original Source For Blue Valentine Bloodlines Blue Roans ● Red Roans ● Grullo Roans Ranch Raised ● Athletic Ability ● Good Dispositions We appreciate you sharing your passion with us, and are...