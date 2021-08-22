Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Red Feather Lakes calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 14 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Red Feather Lakes is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Feather Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK0Sv_0bZW7hhu00

Summit Sisters 2021

Livermore, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 17900 Red Feather Lakes Rd, Livermore, CO

5th Annual Summit Sisters Three days of phenomenal workshops, activities, good food, and deep connection with nature and community. At Women’s Wilderness, our mission is to transform the lives of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p2y3e_0bZW7hhu00

Relief Print Artist Demonstration with Ginnie Madsen

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY

Outside a well-equipped studio, as at the Territorial Prison, Laramie artist Ginnie Madsen will demonstrate how prints can be made without a press and special equipment. The approach to making a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9I0M_0bZW7hhu00

Thrummed Mittens with Robbie

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 119 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY

Join Robbie for a single-session workshop on knitting thrummed mittens! These super fun, super warm mittens are a Wyoming winter must-have. Thrums are little bits of specially prepared roving that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IScwl_0bZW7hhu00

Read Southall Band

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 Read Southall Band 21+ Doors 8 PM || Show 9 PM $17 pre-sale || $22 day of show Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 26th 10 AM MST...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KP5uO_0bZW7hhu00

23RD ANNUAL COME TO THE SOURCE PRODUCTION SALE

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2934-2994 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY

The Original Source For Blue Valentine Bloodlines Blue Roans ● Red Roans ● Grullo Roans Ranch Raised ● Athletic Ability ● Good Dispositions We appreciate you sharing your passion with us, and are...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
15
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Feather Lakes News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Red Feather Lakes, CO
City
Livermore, CO
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Knitting#Women S Wilderness#Roans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Headland, ALwdhn.com

Headland Harvest Festival Preview

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN)—The city of Headland will be celebrating its 150th anniversary next month, and it will go along with the 50th anniversary of its Harvest Festival. The Harvest Festival kicks off September 27 with their pageant to crown the Harvest Queens. Then on October 8, they will hold street...
Lake City, MNcannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Historic homes for sale in Lake City, Minn.

Lake City is filled with history. Three homes currently on the market give a glimpse of the city's past. Every inch of this property—inside and out—is charming. The 1890 craftsmanship is on full display and updates have ensured the home continues to be welcoming. The main floor is airy and open with hardwood floors throughout. The property is a corner lot with views of Lake Pepin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy