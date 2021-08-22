Cancel
Cambridge, ID

Coming soon: Cambridge events

Posted by 
Cambridge Updates
 5 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Cambridge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cambridge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9hGQ_0bZW7gpB00

Hotel McCall Courtyard

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

We missed you last year! Come celebrate the 15th Anniversary with us at the annual Art in the Courtyard 2021 Art Show, sponsored by Gallery 55 in McCall, Idaho. Featuring Fine Art from art in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rvpA_0bZW7gpB00

SUP Pilates at North Beach

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Warren Wagon Rd, McCall, ID

Join Lisa Marie and Jeannie for a fun SUP board Pilates workshop. Open to all levels. Don't miss out on a great opportunity to experience Pilates on the water. Please email or message us to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQzlr_0bZW7gpB00

Learn to Curl!

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Open to everyone! The McCall Curling Club has been in existence for 15 years. As with the majority of our programs here at Manchester Ice & Event Center, the focus is on participation and fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467yFM_0bZW7gpB00

The Village at Tamarack | Co-Broker Event

Donnelly, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 850 Village Drive, Tamarack, ID 83615

The Village at Tamarack is hosting a free co-broker event EXCLUSIVELY for LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENTS interested in learning more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0L4w_0bZW7gpB00

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021

Donnelly, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 13131 Farm to Market Rd, Donnelly, ID

Join us May 28-30, 2021 with thousands of other attendees for a weekend packed with variety of performances across multiple stages, expansive campgrounds, late-night shows, live art, and and the...

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge, ID
With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

