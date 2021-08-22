Dodd City events calendar

(DODD CITY, TX) Dodd City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodd City:

Pure Not Perfect/ Reset! Savoy, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 207 South Ashford Street, Savoy, TX 75479

Come out for a fun and uplifting day of engaging speakers, music, games, and prizes as you learn what living a pure not perfect life means.

Three-Yard Quilt Class Commerce, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1008 Main St, Commerce, TX

It's a snap to put together this cute 3-yard quilt! YES! You read correctly ... 3 yards of fabric is all this one takes. Come on and join us for a day of fun! Class: $35 3-Yard fabric rolls are...

Whitewright Community BBQ Whitewright, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Maple St, Whitewright, TX

MEMBERS: Click here to add your Event to the Calendar . REGULAR MEETINGS: Dates and times are subject to change. For City events please confirm with the City at Whitewright.com City Council...

Longarm Basics & FMQ Commerce, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 Main St, Commerce, TX

Does longarm quilting interest you? Would you would like to learn more about it? Or do you just want a review of longarm basics? In this 1 1/2 day class, we will be learning all about longarm...

KTCC Thursday Nights Open and Youth 4D Barrel Jackpot Whitewright, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 498 Bethel-Cannon Rd, Whitewright, TX

Thursday Night 4D Barrel Jackpot @ Kings Trail Cowboy Church EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT EXHIBITIONS START AT 5:30PM – RACE BEGINS AT 7:30PM ENTRY OPTIONS AND FEE’S: Exhibitions 5:30 – 7:30pm – 75 spots...