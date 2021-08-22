Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirklin, IN

Kirklin events coming soon

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 5 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Kirklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kirklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrHlI_0bZW7e3j00

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 1003 W Jefferson St

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 21800284 in Frankfort starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dBqC_0bZW7e3j00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Goldsmith, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 46045 Oberhausen

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LND00_0bZW7e3j00

Frankfort High School Early Awareness / College Prep Event

Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 1 S Maish Rd, Frankfort, IN

This discussion at Frankfort High School will include the importance of the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), understanding the value of education, & choosing the right major ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tILhf_0bZW7e3j00

Back to School Ice Cream Social

Michigantown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 108 W 2nd St, Michigantown, IN

Join us on Sunday, August 22 at 4pm for a back to school ice cream social! Meet the teacher, tour the classroom, drop off school supplies, and enjoy a summer treat! We can't wait to see you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YFav_0bZW7e3j00

Art Class-Lebanon

Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 515 Crown Pointe Dr #8335, Lebanon, IN

Cost is $5 with instructor Shirley Luttrell. Shirley is happy to work with beginners, intermediate students and any medium.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin, IN
30
Followers
200
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Breathwork Class#Frankfort High School#Fafsa
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
City
Kirklin, IN
City
Lebanon, IN
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy