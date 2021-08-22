Kirklin events coming soon

(KIRKLIN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Kirklin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kirklin:

Open House: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at 1003 W Jefferson St Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 21800284 in Frankfort starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Goldsmith, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 46045 Oberhausen

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Frankfort High School Early Awareness / College Prep Event Frankfort, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 1 S Maish Rd, Frankfort, IN

This discussion at Frankfort High School will include the importance of the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), understanding the value of education, & choosing the right major ...

Back to School Ice Cream Social Michigantown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 108 W 2nd St, Michigantown, IN

Join us on Sunday, August 22 at 4pm for a back to school ice cream social! Meet the teacher, tour the classroom, drop off school supplies, and enjoy a summer treat! We can't wait to see you!

Art Class-Lebanon Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 515 Crown Pointe Dr #8335, Lebanon, IN

Cost is $5 with instructor Shirley Luttrell. Shirley is happy to work with beginners, intermediate students and any medium.