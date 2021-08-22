Cancel
Philadelphia Flyers re-sign defenseman Travis Sanheim to two-year deal

The Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Travis Sanheim have avoided arbitration by reaching a two-year, $9.35 million deal.

The 25-year-old Sanheim had been scheduled for a hearing on Aug. 26. He’s the last of 19 players who had arbitration hearings to settle on a deal.

Sanheim finished last season with three goals and 12 assists in 55 games.

A first-round pick (17th overall) by the Flyers in 2014, Sanheim has 22 goals and 63 assists in 255 career games.

–Field Level Media

