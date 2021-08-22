Cancel
Dugway, UT

Dugway events calendar

Dugway News Watch
 5 days ago

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dugway:

80's Neon Nite 5K Run/Walk - Lake Point, UT 2021

Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Tooele, UT

Come and join us for the Annual Neon Nite 5K Run/Walk in Lake Point! This happens every year during Lake Point Days! Fun for the whole family! Come earlier during the day and join in all the...

Utah Motorcycle Rally 2021

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Box Elder Canyon Rd, Grantsville, UT

List of Pin-Up Bike Rally upcoming events. Parties Events by Pin-Up Bike Rally. The Pin-Up Bike Rally This is Utah's annual independent Bike Week!. Events - Ut

SAVING ABEL- LIVE

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Box Elder Canyon Rd, Grantsville, UT

SAVING ABEL LIVE w/Special Guest- TFW & THE HOOLIGANS Live at the Amphitheater at Studio/Ranch Saturday August 28th All Ages Welcome, Tickets $25 in Advance.

NASA at Utah Motorsports Campus

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

NASA - Utah Region on Friday, August 27, 2021 - Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Utah Motorsports Campus, , - Round 6 - East Track - Hot days, cool nights! Join us as our season begins to wind down...

Professional Learning Community Time

Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 935 Timpie Rd, Tooele, UT

What Professional Learning Community Time When 8/27/2021 Elementary PLC Time: 12:45 - 1:30 p.m. Secondary PLC Time: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.

ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

