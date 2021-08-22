Dugway events calendar
(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dugway:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Tooele, UT
Come and join us for the Annual Neon Nite 5K Run/Walk in Lake Point! This happens every year during Lake Point Days! Fun for the whole family! Come earlier during the day and join in all the...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Box Elder Canyon Rd, Grantsville, UT
List of Pin-Up Bike Rally upcoming events. Parties Events by Pin-Up Bike Rally. The Pin-Up Bike Rally This is Utah's annual independent Bike Week!. Events - Ut
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Box Elder Canyon Rd, Grantsville, UT
SAVING ABEL LIVE w/Special Guest- TFW & THE HOOLIGANS Live at the Amphitheater at Studio/Ranch Saturday August 28th All Ages Welcome, Tickets $25 in Advance.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT
NASA - Utah Region on Friday, August 27, 2021 - Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Utah Motorsports Campus, , - Round 6 - East Track - Hot days, cool nights! Join us as our season begins to wind down...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:45 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 935 Timpie Rd, Tooele, UT
What Professional Learning Community Time When 8/27/2021 Elementary PLC Time: 12:45 - 1:30 p.m. Secondary PLC Time: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.
Comments / 0