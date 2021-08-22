Cancel
Lingle, WY

Coming soon: Lingle events

Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 5 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) Lingle is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lingle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxHo4_0bZW7aWp00

PAW Patrol, The Movie

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: 100381 Airport Rd, Scottsbluff, NE

Rated: G Run Time: 1h 30m 8/20 Fri 8:15pm 8/21 Sat 8:15pm 8/22 Sun 8:15pm 8/27 Fri 8:15pm 8/28 Sat 8:15pm 8/29 Sun 8:15pm The gate opens at 7:30PM. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSn7F_0bZW7aWp00

“In the Heights” to show at the Midwest Theater This Weekend!

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Stop by the Midwest Theater Friday, Aug. 20th-Sunday, Aug. 22nd for "In The Heights" Movie synopsis: In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXHFk_0bZW7aWp00

9th Annual "SCUBA" Scramble

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: River View Golf Course, 100928 Co Rd 19, Scottsbluff, NE

9am shotgun start. Dinner provided 4 person scramble CALL/MESSAGE KATIE TO GET SIGNED UP 308-631-5216 div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiTZy_0bZW7aWp00

All Team Train

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1701 W 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Do you serve at WestWay? Join us as we have our first ever "All Team Train." We want to thank you, encourage you, and help you grow in your relationship with God and in the way you serve at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpyX_0bZW7aWp00

18th Street Farmers' Market

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 11AM Location:W.18th Street

Lingle Journal

Lingle Journal

Lingle, WY
With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

