Pomerene calendar: What's coming up
(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Pomerene area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: Tucson, Tucson, AZ 85641
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 123, tucson, AZ 85641
ScribeAmerica is now hiring in Tucson / Green Valley / Oro Valley / Sahuarita, Arizona! Join and Info Session to Learn More!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Online via Zoom, Tucson, AZ 85641
Stop looking for your other half - become whole and form a healthy relationship with another whole
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Tucson, AZ 85641
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ
Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...
