Pomerene, AZ

Pomerene calendar: What's coming up

Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 5 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Pomerene is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pomerene area:

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Vail, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Tucson, Tucson, AZ 85641

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

ScribeAmerica: Now Hiring in Tucson, Arizona! Join to Learn More!

Vail, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 123, tucson, AZ 85641

ScribeAmerica is now hiring in Tucson / Green Valley / Oro Valley / Sahuarita, Arizona! Join and Info Session to Learn More!

Connection instead of completion- love your way into a healthy relationship

Vail, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Tucson, AZ 85641

Stop looking for your other half - become whole and form a healthy relationship with another whole

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-TAZ

Vail, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Tucson, AZ 85641

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Tombstone Mini Quest

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 613 E Allen St, Tombstone, AZ

Turn Tombstone into a mini game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams make their...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

