Taholah News Watch

Live events on the horizon in Taholah

 5 days ago

(TAHOLAH, WA) Taholah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Taholah area:

The Stowaway Wine Walk

Pacific Beach, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 Front Street, Pacific Beach, WA 98571

Come join us on the first Saturday of September for an afternoon of wine tasting, music, food, and fun!

Volunteer Opportunity - Wilson Creek Cleanup

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen, WA

Look for the sign and the blue tent! Come make a difference and clean up Wilson Creek with the Grays Harbor Stream Team. If we work hard together we can improve the health of our waterways...

Ocean Shores Focus Wars 8 - 2021

Ocean Shores, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 W Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores, WA

We're back after having to put OSFW on hold last year! The basic format will be the same as prior years with caravans on Friday (hopefully working in a new location for a group photo along the...

Sunset Concerts: Wasted On The Way

Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 203 Front St, Pacific Beach, WA

Every Friday throughout the summer, Seabrook will be hosting live music for our Friday Sunset Concert Series! ? Come to Sunset Ampitheater on August 20th to listen to Wasted on the Way, a Crosby...

Grays Harbor Farmers Market

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue

